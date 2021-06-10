Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bankinter’s FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

BKNIY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $5.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.13%.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

