Argus Raises DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $110.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective upped by Argus from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.18.

NYSE:DKS opened at $99.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.26.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,426 shares of company stock worth $17,780,187 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $2,185,000. QS Investors LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,377 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $1,774,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

