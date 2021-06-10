FY2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $18.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.36. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $22.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. Barclays boosted their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $382.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.50.

Shares of BIIB opened at $406.94 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.96. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Biogen by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 7.1% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

