FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Shares Gap Down to $42.63

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.63, but opened at $41.00. FB Financial shares last traded at $40.45, with a volume of 4,056 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBK. Truist raised their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Get FB Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.38.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in FB Financial by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in FB Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FB Financial by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.