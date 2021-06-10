Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Gap Down to $10.74

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.74, but opened at $10.47. Barings BDC shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 376 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $503.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,992 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Barings BDC by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 959,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Barings BDC by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 411,066 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,475,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Barings BDC by 348.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,284,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 998,552 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.