Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Gap Up to $25.03

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.03, but opened at $25.91. Sterling Construction shares last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 108 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $707.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Construction Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

