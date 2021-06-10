Compass Point Lowers Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) to Neutral

Compass Point downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Newtek Business Services stock opened at $37.21 on Monday. Newtek Business Services has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 63.91%. The firm had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 97.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 9,072.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 200.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $589,000. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 93,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,015,000. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

