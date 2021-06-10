Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $63.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ARES. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Shares of ARES opened at $58.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.75. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

