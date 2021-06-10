-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.01. TechnipFMC reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTI. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. AlphaValue lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

