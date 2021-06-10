Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. William Blair started coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $23.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $888.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.63. Merus has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 248.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Merus by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,482,000 after acquiring an additional 411,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Merus by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 98,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,411,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

