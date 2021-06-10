Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) vs. Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Head to Head Survey

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upwork has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

62.6% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Upwork shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -969.68% -272.90% Upwork -5.12% -7.15% -3.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Upwork’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($0.32) -2.66 Upwork $373.63 million 16.72 -$22.87 million ($0.19) -260.58

Mawson Infrastructure Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upwork. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mawson Infrastructure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Upwork, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Upwork 0 1 6 0 2.86

Mawson Infrastructure Group presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.47%. Upwork has a consensus target price of $60.75, suggesting a potential upside of 22.70%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Upwork.

Summary

Upwork beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset management activities. The company matches energy infrastructure with mobile data centre solutions enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology. It operates in the United States and Australia. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

