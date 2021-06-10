Comparing Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) & Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 54.0% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nymox Pharmaceutical and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 1 11 0 2.92

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $24.55, suggesting a potential upside of 16.94%. Given Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is more favorable than Nymox Pharmaceutical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nymox Pharmaceutical and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical N/A N/A -$11.74 million N/A N/A Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $1.77 billion 2.65 -$211.90 million $0.29 72.38

Nymox Pharmaceutical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Nymox Pharmaceutical and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical N/A -941.34% -367.25% Ortho Clinical Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics beats Nymox Pharmaceutical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma. The company also develops and markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. In addition, it offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company also engages in contract manufacturing activities; and provides orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

