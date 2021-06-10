Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.28. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.53.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 394,119 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 555.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 2,285,714 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 3.2% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,655,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,087,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.