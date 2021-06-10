Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Now Covered by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.06.

Get Wix.com alerts:

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $266.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $209.00 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,234,859,000 after acquiring an additional 141,890 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $671,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,904 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.