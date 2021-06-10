Cantor Fitzgerald Increases HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $85.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HQY. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $77.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

