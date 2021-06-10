Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of SMWB stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

