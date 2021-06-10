Wells Fargo & Company Raises STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target to $40.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.11.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $38.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 5.0% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

