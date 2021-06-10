Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DNN. TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.40.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.32 on Monday. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,924,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404,862 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 43.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,608,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,893 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter worth about $3,600,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 2,252.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,105,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 2,973,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

