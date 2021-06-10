iStar (NYSE:STAR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

iStar (NYSE:STAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get iStar alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of STAR opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87. iStar has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iStar will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of iStar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in iStar by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iStar by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iStar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iStar (STAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.