Visa (NYSE:V) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $260.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock, up from their prior price target of $234.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

V has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $253.46.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock opened at $232.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.72. Visa has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after buying an additional 3,763,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Visa by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after buying an additional 3,065,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.