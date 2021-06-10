Analyzing Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and ZaZa Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources 0 6 20 1 2.81 ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus target price of $178.11, indicating a potential upside of 6.18%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than ZaZa Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and ZaZa Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources -6.97% 4.10% 2.52% ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and ZaZa Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources $6.69 billion 6.12 -$200.00 million $1.64 102.29 ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZaZa Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pioneer Natural Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZaZa Energy has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats ZaZa Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

ZaZa Energy Company Profile

ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas. As of December 31, 2014, it owned 45,000 net acres with proved reserves of approximately 1,011 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. ZaZa Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

