Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FIVE. Barclays boosted their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.00.
Shares of FIVE opened at $185.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.97. Five Below has a 52-week low of $96.61 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.
In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,081,000 after purchasing an additional 169,876 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 138,587 shares during the period.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
