Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FIVE. Barclays boosted their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.00.

Shares of FIVE opened at $185.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.97. Five Below has a 52-week low of $96.61 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,081,000 after purchasing an additional 169,876 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 138,587 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

