Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jiangxi Copper in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Jiangxi Copper alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JIXAY opened at $87.60 on Monday. Jiangxi Copper has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $110.24.

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangxi Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangxi Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.