Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $381.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $395.00 to $381.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.29% from the stock’s current price.

COUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.21.

Shares of COUP opened at $217.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of -83.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

