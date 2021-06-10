The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Commerzbank lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $16.00.
DLAKY stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.39. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $15.56.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.
Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.