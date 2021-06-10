The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Commerzbank lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $16.00.

DLAKY stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.39. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

