Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Earns “Sell” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDBF opened at $4,519.50 on Monday. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $3,453.00 and a 52 week high of $4,519.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,148.52.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

