Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Earns “Sell” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2021

Credit Suisse Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDBF opened at $4,519.50 on Monday. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $3,453.00 and a 52 week high of $4,519.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,148.52.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Analyst Recommendations for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)

