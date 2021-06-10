Luceco (LON:LUCE) Sets New 1-Year High at $372.00

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 372 ($4.86) and last traded at GBX 362 ($4.73), with a volume of 91327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 358 ($4.68).

Separately, Numis Securities cut Luceco to an “add” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £560.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 322.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Luceco’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.18%.

In other news, insider Giles Brand sold 4,500,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38), for a total value of £15,075,375.20 ($19,696,074.21). Also, insider Tim Surridge sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.38), for a total value of £16,058 ($20,979.88).

Luceco Company Profile (LON:LUCE)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

