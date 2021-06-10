Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.55

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.55 and last traded at $84.45, with a volume of 53568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.94.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

Get Oracle alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 27,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.