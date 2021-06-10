Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 519 ($6.78) and last traded at GBX 512 ($6.69), with a volume of 247496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 507 ($6.62).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paragon Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 501.60 ($6.55).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 481.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84.

In related news, insider Richard Woodman purchased 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £11,914.98 ($15,567.00).

About Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

