Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.36

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

In other news, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $334,319.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,241.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $237,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,254.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,925 shares of company stock worth $926,758 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Unisys by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,203,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,355,000 after purchasing an additional 210,057 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unisys by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,827,000 after purchasing an additional 467,154 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 973,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,155,000 after buying an additional 391,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

