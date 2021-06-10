EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) PT Raised to $7.25 at National Bank Financial

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to $7.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “tender” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on EXFO. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EXFO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.79.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.23 million, a P/E ratio of 594.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47. EXFO has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $6.15.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million. EXFO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.24%. Equities analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO in the fourth quarter valued at $613,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in EXFO by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in EXFO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO during the first quarter worth about $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

