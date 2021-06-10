Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Conviction-Buy”

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

Shares of LDOS opened at $104.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. Leidos has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Leidos by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,876 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Leidos by 14.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,086,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $147,873,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 16,745.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

