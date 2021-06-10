Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Meredith Corporation is a media and marketing services company founded upon serving its customers and committed to building value for its shareholders. Its cornerstone is knowledge of the home, family, food and lifestyle markets. From that, Meredith has built businesses that serve well-defined audiences, deliver the messages of advertisers, and extend its brand franchises and expertise to related markets. Its products and services distinguish themselves on the basis of quality, customer service and value that can be trusted. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MDP. TheStreet upgraded Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark upgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

MDP opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Meredith has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 2.35.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Meredith had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $664.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meredith will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Meredith by 20,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

