SFL (NYSE:SFL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SFL. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. SFL has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SFL will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SFL by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SFL by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 229,654 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in SFL by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SFL by 12,772.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100,390 shares in the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

