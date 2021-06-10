NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

NXRT opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.07. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 152.41 and a beta of 0.96.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. Research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,292.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $152,340. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

