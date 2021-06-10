Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SFIX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.04. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. Research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $558,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,602. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 16.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Stitch Fix by 3.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after acquiring an additional 801,782 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 36.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 29,995 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at about $785,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.