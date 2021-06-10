Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generation Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -9.01. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generation Bio news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 39,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $1,136,522.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Kerr sold 14,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $423,426.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 340,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,556.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,249 shares of company stock valued at $8,365,677. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,484,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,565 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,393,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,110,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 733,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 363,459 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

