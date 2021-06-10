Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on TYL. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.00.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $416.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $319.58 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.40 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.52.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $4,083,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at $30,399,159.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,935 shares of company stock worth $11,130,300 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

