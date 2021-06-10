Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Shares Gap Up to $6.04

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.04, but opened at $6.32. Aspira Women’s Health shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 47 shares.

AWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspira Women’s Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a current ratio of 9.98.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 408.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

