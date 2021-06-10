Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Gap Up to $22.38

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.38, but opened at $23.99. Aclaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 7,674 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $925.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. On average, analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,659.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $719,746.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,507 shares of company stock worth $3,616,811 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

