Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.28

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.28 and last traded at $29.21, with a volume of 20827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.62.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $98,013.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,762 in the last ninety days. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

