WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.10

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$18.10 and last traded at C$18.09, with a volume of 2522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WIR.U shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James set a C$16.75 price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.90.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

