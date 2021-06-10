Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.12

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 8768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 22.03, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 19.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 34.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 819,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 211,434 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 50,927 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

