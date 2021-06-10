Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.70

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 1544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $984.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $56,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $79,000. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.