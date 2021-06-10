Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.70

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 1544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $984.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $56,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $79,000. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

