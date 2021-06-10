SVB Leerink Raises Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $238.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $230.00 to $238.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2022 earnings at $16.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.81.

Amgen stock opened at $239.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amgen has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.33.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

