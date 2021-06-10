Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

BCPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Balchem from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $133.37 on Monday. Balchem has a 1-year low of $86.81 and a 1-year high of $134.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.76.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Balchem during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Balchem by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

