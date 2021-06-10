Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $82.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Commerce Bancshares’ shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2021 results were aided by higher revenues and a decline in expenses. The company’s robust loan and deposit balances, and efforts to strengthen fee income sources are anticipated to continue to boost revenues in the quarters ahead. Its efficient capital deployment activities reflect strong balance sheet and liquidity positions, through which, the company is expected to continue to enhance shareholder value. However, near-zero interest rates will likely continue to put pressure on the top line. Also, persistent increase in expenses are expected to hamper profits. The company's exposure to risky loan portfolios remains another near-term woe.”

CBSH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.50.

CBSH stock opened at $76.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.74. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $75,352.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,771 shares in the company, valued at $224,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,545 shares of company stock worth $1,553,387 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

