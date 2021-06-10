HC Wainwright Raises Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Price Target to $19.00

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Chimerix in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.38.

CMRX opened at $8.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $755.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 49.70% and a negative net margin of 2,344.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 28,801 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 20,806 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

