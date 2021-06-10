Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) a $193.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.45.

JNJ stock opened at $165.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

