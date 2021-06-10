Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $39.26 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -785.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

In other news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $227,940.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,839 shares of company stock worth $1,847,970. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

